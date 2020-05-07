A Jealous Artem Chigvintsev Accuses Nikki Bella of Flirting With Another Man

A drunken disaster.

Nikki Bella has a bit too much to drink on tonight’s all-new Total Bellas, and that, combined with what her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev interprets as flirtatious behavior aimed at other men, results in him storming off and leaving her behind.

As it turns out, the couple had plans to go salsa dancing—and Nikki was intent on keeping these plans, sober or not.

“Of course, Artem is like, ‘No way. I’m not taking her. She’s too drunk,'” Nikki’s sister Brie Bella says in a confessional. “So guess who has to go be her date for the night? Moi.”

But even Brie struggles to get through to Nikki, who doesn’t understand why Artem left in the first place.

“In his eyes, he thought you flirted with another guy,” Brie tells her. “You didn’t.”

Brie recounts the exchange in detail to the Total Bellas cameras, making sure to do her best impression of a drunken Nikki.

“When we were at Temptation Island, Artem shows up and Nicole’s like, ‘Oh my gosh! You have to meet this guy. We need to take care of him, Artem. You need to cook for him…'” Brie says. “I could tell Artem was starting to get really mad and really irritated, which is funny because I’ve never seen him like that. And I was like, ‘Oh, I think he’s getting jealous.'”

Nikki is insistent that she did nothing wrong, and moves on from her sit-down talk with Brie to find someone to salsa dance with.

“Salsa’s fun and stuff, but I feel like she’s angrily dancing,” Brie adds in a confessional. “Like, it’s not out of fun; It’s like out of madness.”

And as luck would have it, Artem returns right when Nikki is talking to her and Brie’s friend, Lewis.

“Oh my god, I would love to dance with you!” Nikki says to Lewis as Artem watches from a distance. “Please, you gotta teach me sh-t.”

“I showed up there just to clear the air. I’m worried,” Artem explains in a confessional. “But she’s just gonna ignore me and continue this conversation with this guy? Like, where’d this even come from?”

