A Jumbo Integrated Suit Figure is included in the Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops.

Pop figures based on Spider-Man: No Way Home were first released in July, but with the film hitting theaters today, they needed to have something to promote.

Pre-orders for the exclusive 10-inch Jumbo-sized version of the common Integrated Suit figure are now available at Walmart for (dollar)29.96, which is 25% off the list price.

This makes it slightly more appealing to collectors who already own the standard figure, and significantly more appealing to those who don’t.

Doctor Strange, MJ, Ned, Spider-Man in his Upgraded Suit, and Spider-Man in his Black and Gold suit are among the other Funko Pops in the first Spider-Man: No Way Home wave, and pre-orders for the common figures in this wave are now available at Entertainment Earth.

At the time of writing, the only other exclusive in this lineup is the previously released Jumbo 10-inch Spider-Man in the black and gold suit, which can be ordered from Target.

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in theaters, we can expect to see more spoilery Funko Pops in the Spider-Man: No Way Home line.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

“With Spider-Man’s true identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to distinguish between his everyday life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.”

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

