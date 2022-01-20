A list of all the filming locations for Ozark.

A list of all the locations where Ozark was filmed.

Since 2017, OZARK has captivated audiences with its dark story of money laundering and murder.

But it’s not just the dark plot that has viewers talking; they’re also curious about where the hit Netflix show is shot.

Although the story is dark, the show’s setting is stunning.

Marty, who is on the move with his family after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, is the protagonist of the story.

In order to keep his family safe, he is forced to pay off a large debt to a Mexican drug lord.

Marty and his family move to Osage Beach, Missouri, on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks, at the start of season one.

While some scenes are shot on location at the lake, the majority of Ozark is shot in Atlanta.

The Alhonna Resort in Missouri served as inspiration for Ozark’s location.

Eagle Rock Studios is where all of the show’s interior scenes are shot.

The soundstage is located near Atlanta.

The interior of the Lickety Splitz strip club, Buddy Dyker’s basement, and Russ Langmore’s trailer were all shot in the studios.

The impressive home of drug lord Del is set in this incredible hotel.

Chateau Elan is a 45-minute drive from Atlanta.

You can also stay at the 3,500-acre luxury resort.

A large portion of the show was shot near Atlanta, at Lake Allatoona.

At a press conference for the show, Jason Bateman, who plays Marty on the show, said that the setting provided “some really great color and grit to the aesthetic that’s perfect for the rural flavor that we want.”

Agent Petty is seen visiting a rustic diner in the first season.

This restaurant, Atlanta’s The Silver Skillet, is also open for business.

Other films and television shows have used the diner as a backdrop.

Marty takes over The Blue Cat diner as a front for his drug operation in season one.

That diner was built specifically for the show.

However, as a result of the show’s popularity, it has now been converted into a restaurant.

Seasons one through three are available on Netflix right now.

The show first aired in 2017.

The fourth season of Ozark will premiere on Netflix on January 21, 2022.