A-List Romances for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Stars: Photos

Saturday Night Live is known for bringing viewers laughs, but it’s also known for bringing together a slew of celebrities.

From old-school SNL vets like Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray to more recent stars like Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, many of the NBC show’s cast members have met their significant others while working on the show.

After meeting on the sketch comedy series, Akroyd fell in love with Carrie Fisher on the set of the Blues Brothers.

Later, the couple became engaged but broke up in 1980.

Following Fisher’s death in December 2016, the Ghostbusters star wrote a touching tribute to her.

“Carrie, one of our eon’s most brilliant and hilarious minds, would say things like, ‘I love tiny babies.’

‘This romance is over the second you let out even a threep.’ OR ‘This romance is over the second you let out even a threep.’

“I’ll be sick for a year,” he wrote in a January 2017 essay for Empire magazine.

“AND ‘You have a jawline, hold your chin up or you’ll look like a tuna.’ From then on, I’d call myself Tuna Neck on the phone.”

In May 2017, Jost was first linked to Scarlett Johansson after the two were seen together at an SNL afterparty following the show’s season 42 finale.

Seven months after getting engaged in May 2019, the Black Widow actress hosted the hit comedy series and gushed about her then-fiance.

“This place has such a special meaning for me,” Johansson said at the time.

“I’ve met the love of my life here, and I’ve made a lot of friends.”

The couple married in an intimate ceremony nearly a year later, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In October 2020, Meals on Wheels announced the couple’s marriage on Instagram.

“We’re overjoyed to share the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones over the weekend,” the organization wrote.

While some SNL-born romances have fizzled out, such as Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss and Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde, others have endured.

Look through the gallery to see which celebrities found love while on set.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Stars Who Landed A-List Romances: Photos