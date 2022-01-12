A Look Back at the Lives of Some of Our Favorite TV Stars Who Have Passed Away

A Look Back at Some of Our Favorite TV Stars Who Passed Away

Many TV stars have died in the last few months.

Betty White, the former star of The Golden Girls, was among those who passed away recently.

Here’s a look at the lives and careers of some of our favorite TV characters who have passed away.

Bett White began her career as a radio personality in 1939.

She went on to watch television after that.

White was best known for her role as Rose Nylund in the hit TV show The Golden Girls.

She played Lou’s Girl in the 1945 short Time to Kill, which was one of her first acting roles.

White made her television debut in 1949 as a phone girl in Hollywood.

White starred in the television series Life with Elizabeth from 1952 to 1955, in which she played the title character for 40 episodes.

White’s other TV appearances include The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show, The Love Boat, Boston Legal, and Hot in Cleveland. She is best known for her role as Grandma Annie in The Proposal, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock.

In 1962, Alex Trebek made his television debut with the show Vacation Time.

Trebek also hosted The Hollywood Squares (1974-1978), Double Dare (1976-1977), and The New Battlestars (1981-1983).

In 1984, he began hosting Jeopardy!, which he did for 36 years until his death.

He has also worked as a producer and an actor.

In 1984, he made his directorial debut with a Jeopardy! episode, and in 2018, he hosted a TV documentary called Game Changers.

Eyes of Faith, a 2018 documentary, and Veil, a 2019 short film, are two of his other production credits.

Trebek made his acting debut in a 1978 episode of the television series Vega(dollar), in which he played Arthur Martin in the episode “The Games Girls Play.” In 1990, he appeared in the episode “What is… Cliff Clavin?” of the comedy series Cheers.

Charlotte Rae is best known for starring alongside Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, and Nancy McKeon in the film The Facts of Life.

In 1951, she made her television debut in Once Upon a Tune.

Rapunzel was her character.

The actress is best known for her role as Sylvia Schnauser in the TV show Car 54, Where Are You?

Rae became an even bigger household name after appearances on several television shows…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.