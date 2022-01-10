A Look Back at the Most Dangerous Golden Globes Fashion Mistakes

Even though the stars won’t be serving up style at the 2022 Golden Globes, we can still admire some of the show’s most daring looks.

The Golden Globes would be incomplete without a dash of glamour.

Even though this year’s award show won’t be televised, there won’t be any celebrities in attendance, and there won’t be a red carpet, we still have nearly eight decades of Golden Globe style, glamour, and boldness to reflect on (and celebrate).

While couture gowns and tailored tuxedos have become a staple of the event, several of your favorite celebrities have continued to push the sartorial boundaries of the big night in new and unexpected ways as the years pass. From one-of-a-kind prints and eccentric silhouettes to over-the-top accessories and unconventional inspirations, the Golden Globes red carpet has seen many fashion risks—and we’re sure there will be plenty more in the years to come.

Until then, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit all of Renée Zellweger’s, Nicole Kidman’s, and others’ daring looks.

Are we going to do it?

At the 1996 Golden Globes, the Nanny nominee wore florals on her head, which was a first.

The There’s Something About Mary nominee walked the red carpet in a floor-length floral wrap layered over pants in the final year of the 1990s.

The triple threat was a winner in 1980, wearing some one-of-a-kind print.

In 1996, the Melrose Place nominee wore a metallic gown with a long slit down the center.

Jane Seymour’s standout dress print in 1987 brought plenty of moons to the star-studded night.

At the 2014 Golden Globes, the actress stood out in this Stéphane Rolland gown with head-to-toe sculptural ruffles.

At the 2004 Golden Globes, the actress wore a sequined halter dress that appeared to be inspired by the 1920s.

She wore a beaded headband with the sheer, backless gown.

While tie-dye is more commonly associated with T-shirts, the actress wore a voluminous Monique Lhuillier dress with a similar eye-catching print to the 2012 Golden Globes.

There was a lot to the actress’ 2009 Golden Globes Carolina Herrera look, with its nude illusion bodice, mermaid tail, and cut-out shoulders.

A Look Back at the Biggest Golden Globes Fashion Risks of All Time