A Look Inside Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Trip to Hawaii in the Wake of Family Drama

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently escaped to Hawaii for a vacation as accusations fly between the pop star and her sister, Jamie Lynn.

Britney Spears is feeling better today than she was yesterday.

In the midst of her public feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the “Stronger” singer and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, recently jetted off to Hawaii for a little rest and relaxation.

“Always a spiritual experience here in Maui,” she captioned an Instagram video of a drive along the coastline, which she shared on March 23.

Britney and Sam, 27, spent their time on the island “working out in the gym and visiting the spa,” according to an eyewitness who spoke to E! News.

The source adds, “She also spent the weekend laying out on her balcony working on her tan.”

“From their room, Britney and Sam took many photographs and watched the sunset together.

They’ve been driving around the island, taking in the sights.”

According to the insider, Sam has also been “doting” on Britney and “making sure she has what she needs.”

“He looks after her and wants her to know how special she is.

“They order room service or he goes downstairs to get her what she wants,” the source continues.

“She’s getting a lot of attention.”

Britney Spears slammed Jamie Lynn and her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, on Twitter a week ago, claiming the 30-year-old actress was spreading “crazy lies” while promoting the book.

Jamie Lynn received a cease and desist letter from Britney’s lawyer, which the Zoey 101 alum has yet to respond to publicly.

“I can’t help the family I was born into,” Jamie Lynn said on E!’s Daily Pop, explaining her complicated relationship with her older sibling.

“I just think we’re all in a situation and going through a process,” she explained.

“And each of us has the right to deal with it in the way that feels right to us.”

Britney “had a difficult few weeks,” according to the source, and went to Maui to reset.

“Hawaii brings her joy every time she visits.

She wanted to return and spend some time on vacation, and she was…

