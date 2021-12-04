A Lot of Awkward Crying on ‘General Hospital’ This Week

‘General Hospital’ Weekly Recap: A Lot of Awkward Crying

This week, we’re going to give it to the General Hospital cast.

They were the ones who brought all the awkward crying in the aftermath of Jason Morgan’s death (or, depending on your point of view, Steve Burton’s firing).

Carly (Laura Wright) had to bring the tears after yet another husband “kicked the bucket,” but hey, if Sonny turns out to be not-dead, there’s still a chance Jason will show up.

(Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Jason washed up in Nixon Falls with no memory of who he was and fell madly in love with Maxie? It’s been done before.) Morgan drama aside, General Hospital had the most awkward Thanksgiving ever.

You haven’t spent a holiday with the Cassadines if you think your family is bad.

[Warning: There are spoilers ahead for this week’s episodes of General Hospital.]

What a week on General Hospital for full-on drama.

Jason’s death caused a lot of people’s tears to flow.

From Sonny to Drew, everyone was enraged.

But a special mention goes to Laura Wright’s Carly, who had to break down in tears after losing her second husband in as many years.

Carly would probably kill all the men she marries like a black widow spider if the people of Port Charles didn’t know any better.

We’re watching her weep like a baby because this is General Hospital, not Investigation Discovery.

Carly needs a shoulder to cry on, and Britt’s edges have softened since Jason’s death.

Neither of them has finished their mourning, but they can get through it together.

According to Daytime Confidential, the actors appear to be in on the campy joke because this exchange actually happened.

“They commiserate over how both Sonny and Jason have previously returned,” the outlet reported.

“Carly tells Sonny that after the bridge collapse, she never thought he was dead.

Carly admits that she wishes she could believe Jason’s story.

Jason is someone she can’t give up on because she’s known him for as long as he’s been Jason.”

You’ve got to admire it!

Meanwhile, SoapHub reports that Valentin has said his goodbyes to baby ‘Bailey’ (who is actually a baby…

