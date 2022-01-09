A lucky Lidl shopper could win £25k in a new competition, which includes a slew of prizes.

A lucky Lidl shopper could win £25k in a new giveaway, which includes a variety of prizes.

Customers who visit the store before February 2 have a chance to win the contest’s cash prize.

With the launch of its Stamp Card in-app feature this month, low-cost supermarket chain Lidl is giving customers the chance to win big prizes, including a £25,000 prize.

Customers will be able to get a stamp every time they shop using the Lidl Plus App, which is available to both new and existing users.

When customers spend over £10 and scan their Lidl Plus card, they will receive one stamp; four stamps are required to enter the prize draw.

Shoppers who collect all four stamps will be entered to win one of 5,400 prizes, including the grand prize of £25,000 cash, as well as runner-up prizes of a Mini Electric car or one of three family Jet2 vacations.

Some lucky participants will also be eligible for a variety of shopping vouchers.

Customers simply need to download the Lidl Plus app and follow the on-screen instructions to be eligible to win these fantastic prizes.

Customers with Lidl Plus can use the app to get exclusive discounts, view digital receipts, and browse weekly leaflets and seasonal magazines, in addition to the chance to win big prizes.

Lidl Plus is now available on the App Store and Google Play.

