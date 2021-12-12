A major Marvel continuity error appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first scene.

The first minute of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home was officially released earlier this week.

Following the explosive post-credit scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home, the new film picks up right where the previous one left off, with Peter and Mary Jane caught in the middle of a crowd as his secret identity is revealed to the world.

With such a close connection, you’d think Marvel Studios’ impeccable eye would be able to recreate the sequence to a tee, but they apparently made a mistake, and there is now a continuity error between the two films.

According to The Direct, Zendaya’s MJ is wearing the Black Dahlia necklace that Peter gave her in the opening scene of No Way Home, but she is not wearing it in the same scene during Far From Home.

We’re less than a week away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it’s theoretically still possible to remove this minor detail from the film before the prints are shipped to theaters (thanks to digital film distribution).

Some moviegoers may recall how the disastrous Universal film Cats was given a makeover with improved visual effects after only a few days in theaters, but it didn’t work out.

The scene of Peter and MJ web-swinging through the city in the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home included a Rogers The Musical billboard, as seen in the recent Hawkeye TV series on Disney(plus).

In terms of the new film’s costumes, Tom Holland has stated that he spent roughly 80% of his time on set in his Spider-Man costume.

Fans may interpret this to mean that he’ll be doing a lot of action in the new film, but it meant that Tom could drown in his own vomit to Zendaya.

Zendaya recently revealed on The Graham Norton Show, “It’s one piece and there’s a helmet underneath it.”

“I’ve always been afraid that if he’s working really hard or something happens, he’ll have to throw up.”

“How? How is he going to get it out?” she continued.

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.