A man shares a simple trick for making a lot of toast instead of just two pieces at a time, but his opinion is split.

A man shares a simple trick for making a lot of toast instead of just two pieces at a time, but it completely divides opinion.

After sharing his simple hack for cooking multiple pieces of toast at the same time on TikTok, a man has sparked controversy.

Jardse, who uses the Twitter handle Virtual Food, shared a video of someone vertically loading slices of bread in between the gaps on a grill pan.

He also placed a piece of greaseproof paper underneath the slices to prevent crumbs from falling out.

The man then placed the entire pan under the oven’s grill, then removed it minutes later to reveal rows upon rows of perfectly toasted bread.

Despite Jardse’s clever hack garnering over one million views, some viewers were skeptical.

“Roasted in the middle but not at the edges?” one person wondered, while another agreed: “I prefer the entire piece to be toasted, not just the middle.”

Others applauded the hack, with one commenting, “OMG.

You are a legend.

“I have to break free from my confinement.”

Someone else said, “Genius,” while another added, “That is actually useful information.”

Another person suggested that the method could be useful for someone who runs a daycare or a bed and breakfast.

Another person inquired, “How did it take me 30 years to realize this?”

However, some people questioned whether the video was genuine, pointing out that the man appeared to be able to remove the grill pan while it was still hot.

Jardse replied, “It got cooled off.”

