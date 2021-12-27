A man was arrested outside Kylie Jenner’s house after violating a restraining order.

He is being held on a (dollar)20,000 bail, according to E! News.

Kylie Jenner narrowly avoided a potentially dangerous situation over the holiday weekend.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, a man was arrested outside of the beauty mogul’s Los Angeles home on Sunday.

She was 26 when she buzzed her gate.

According to the outlet, a security guard saw the man and reported him to the cops, who arrested him for violating a restraining order Kylie had issued against him after he showed up at her house “numerous times” in recent months.

According to the booking sheet obtained by E! News, Jrue Mesgan, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

He’s currently being held on a (dollar)20,000 bail.

Kylie’s representatives have been contacted for comment, but have yet to respond.

She has been deafeningly quiet about her detention.

In 2019, Kylie filed a restraining order against another man who showed up at her home, and the man was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading no contest to one misdemeanor count of trespass by driving on private property and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail.

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her and Travis Scott’s second child, appeared to be unfazed by the arrest.

On Sunday, she updated her Instagram Stories with more videos of her family’s new kitten.

As Kylie’s Instagram followers may have noticed, the orange-and-white cat first appeared on Instagram on Christmas Day.

On December 1, a video was shared on social media.

The family’s new furry friend—whose name has yet to be revealed—could be seen making itself at home on Kylie’s baby bump while she was sitting alongside daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie’s family will continue to expand in the months ahead as she prepares to welcome a new baby.

“She’s just nesting until the baby comes,” a source close to Kylie recently told E! News. “She’s been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes.”

“She’s been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes,” a source close to Kylie recently told E! News, while the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman, who confirmed her pregnancy in September, has been staying out of the spotlight following the tragedy at Travis’ Astroworld Festival.

“She has always preferred to be at home,” the source continued.

