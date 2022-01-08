A man with no previous DIY experience quits his job to renovate his home, saving £10,000.

Despite having very little DIY experience, a DAD has saved thousands of pounds by quitting his job and working full-time renovating his own home.

Jesse Leach, 35, of Plymouth, Devon, had only put up shelves before taking on the project, but has spent the last two months tearing down walls, ripping out flooring, and installing cabinets to completely transform the downstairs of his family home.

He and his 39-year-old wife Amber moved into their four-bedroom Victorian home in October 2020, with plans to hire professionals to modernize the interior.

The couple, however, were unable to pay the £10,000 quoted by builders to install a new kitchen due to their finances being stretched as a result of the recent house move.

They kept asking around, but the price remained the same.

Jesse, desperate for a working kitchen, suggested he take on the job to save money.

He gave his notice as an operations manager in July 2021, and he plans to retrain as a consultant like Amber, before leaving in early November.

But first, he resolved to devote his newfound freedom to their family.

He picked up tips from his father-in-law Lee, 55, and started ripping out the kitchen two days after quitting his job.

“As the weeks passed, it was great to see the fruits of your labor come together,” Jesse said.

After that, the father-of-three decided to renovate the entire downstairs, including the front room, back room, and hallway.

He installed a new kitchen and demolished the wall between the back room and the kitchen to create an open-plan dining room as part of the project.

Before painting the entire downstairs, he also ripped out the front room fireplace, redid the flooring, and insulated the walls.

As he worked on renovating the family home over the next seven weeks, Jesse taught himself how to grout, restore wooden beams, insulate the roof, and even do basic electrical wiring.

He worked on the renovation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in the weeks leading up to Christmas, he worked 11-hour days to get it ready for the holidays.

“It was a great experience confronting my fears,” Jesse explained.

“It was progressing slowly but steadily.

“As the roof was rotting, the most difficult part was probably the wooden beams.”

“There were moments when I doubted myself and thought to myself, ‘I can’t do this.’

“However, I persevered.

Because Amber’s mother’s partner is a builder, I learned a lot by asking him and a few friends for advice.

“I’m so glad I did it the way I did it…

