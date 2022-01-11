A member of the cast of ‘Cobra Kai,’ Jacob Bertrand, wishes Eli MoskowitzHawk was still a bad guy.

Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli MoskowitzHawk on ‘Cobra Kai,’ wishes he was still a bad guy.

On Cobra Kai, Jacob Bertrand has enjoyed showing the evolution of Eli Moskowitz.

Eli changed into Hawk when he joined Cobra Kai, complete with a mohawk and back tattoo.

Hawk became an antagonist for a few seasons as a result of this.

Hawk receives some redemption in Cobra Kai Season 4, but Bertrand says he misses being bad.

[Warning: Spoilers for Cobra Kai follow.]

Despite EliHawk’s healthy growth in Cobra Kai Season 4, Bertrand said he misses being a villain.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is now available on Netflix.

Hawk’s journey began with the Cobra Kai Season 3 finale.

The Cobra Kai gang had infiltrated the LaRusso residence in order to attack their Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang rivals.

Hawk chose to defend Demetri (Gianni DiCenzo) during the brawl.

Gianni DeCenzo and Jacob Betrand, stars of ‘Cobra Kai,’ have fought in ‘Epic’ Magic: The Gathering battles.

“I was really happy that he’d returned with Demetri and Miguel, but I was a little sad that I wasn’t longer on the villain side because it’s so much fun to play the bad guy,” Bertrand explained.

“I believe it, and I believe it more than the good guy.”

That’s exactly what had to happen.

Season 4 is fantastic in my opinion because I get to hang out with Demetri all the time, and the binary brothers are probably one of my favorite relationships on the show.

So I’m looking forward to spending more time with him.”

EliHawk must be redeemed over the course of several fights.

He spends Cobra Kai Season 4 re-gaining his friends’ trust by training with Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do.

“It hasn’t been an easy road back,” Bertrand said.

“I think Johnny and Daniel, as well as a bunch of other kids in Eagle Fang, explore that a lot in Season 4.”

I’m looking forward to seeing how that transition plays out.”

When Bertrand first joined Cobra Kai in season one, he had no idea Eli would become Hawk.

He had originally auditioned for a different role.

In Real Life, Jacob Bertrand Lives With Two ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Members

Bertrand revealed that he auditioned for the role of Demetri.

“For that, I got a callback and was…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.