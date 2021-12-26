A member of The Monkees who shared a memorable moment with SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants Band Member Who Shared an Iconic Moment With The Monkees

On the Nickelodeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, a number of well-known guest stars have appeared.

Victoria Beckham, Gene Simmons, Pink, David Bowie, and Biz Markie are just a few examples.

However, one of The Monkees’ stars appeared in an episode that seemed tailor-made for him, as it included his full name as context and went on to become one of the series’ greatest moments.

Spongebob Squarepants vs.

Davy Jones, the Big One, made an appearance in a live-action segment.

Jones fought the Flying Dutchman while playing himself.

According to the website SpongeBob Fandom, the Flying Dutchman was sent to Davy Jones’ Locker, where he was caught in an actual locker full of stinky gym socks.

Davy Jones’ locker was filthy and smelled.

It had a green goo at its bottom in previous episodes of the show.

Its sole purpose is to torture whoever is unfortunate enough to find themselves inside.

Above all, Jones laughed as he threw the stinky clothing items at the Flying Dutchman.

In a YouTube video, Jones says, “Yeah, that’s right baby.”

“Thank you for dropping by my locker.”

He gave fans a taste of his Monkees past by singing a verse of “Daydream Believer,” a song by The Monkees, while the original tune played in the background.

Jones continued to appear on television after The Monkees’ television series ended in 1968.

According to a Dec.

Jones appeared as a teen singing idol in a 1970 episode of Make Room for Granddaddy.

According to the Ultimate ’70s, the character kept his marriage a secret to protect his public image.

Danny Thomas and Marjorie Lord starred in the one-year-long series.

According to IMDb, the couple was tasked with caring for their young grandson.

Jones then appeared in “Getting Davy Jones,” a season 3 episode of The Brady Bunch.

Maureen McCormick’s Marcia Brady made a promise to the prom committee at her high school.

Jones, she claimed, would perform at her school’s prom.

Marcia claimed that because she was the president of Jones’ local fan club, he would see her when he was in town.

The problem was that she couldn’t ask him to come, and her school had already announced the event.

Following a series of setbacks in her attempts to meet the teen idol, Marcia snuck into a recording studio…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.