‘A Million Little Things’: What Caused Jon’s Death and How It Relates to Gary’s Season 4 Actions

If you’ve been watching A Million Little Things since 2018, or if you’re new to the show, you’re probably curious about how Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston) died.

The series begins with his suicide and the ensuing fallout among his friends.

All of his friends are curious as to why he committed suicide.

In the Season 1 finale of A Million Little Things, viewers finally get answers.

In season 4, however, Jon’s death has an impact on the friend group.

Jon’s death wasn’t just one thing; it was A Million Little Things, as the show’s title suggests.

During the first season, viewers discovered that Jon was having problems with some of his accounts.

A vote to raise the value of his properties failed to pass.

He also suffered from survivor’s guilt.

The identity of Barbara Morgan (Drea de Matteo) was revealed in the season 1 finale.

Dave, Jon’s roommate, was dated by Barbara Morgan.

Both men had tickets for American Airlines Flight 11 from Logan Airport in Boston on Sept.

11/11/2001.

Jon, on the other hand, missed his flight because he dashed to an airport store to buy some wine.

That plane, as the world recalls, was one of two used by terrorists to attack New York City’s World Trade Center.

Since that day, Jon has felt guilty, and his survivor guilt has only grown since the attacks.

He never told his wife, Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak), or his friends what had happened, and they only found out in the A Million Little Things Season 1 finale that Dave’s death was still weighing on his mind even after Jon’s death.

Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli), Rome Howard (Romany Malco), and Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) were among Jon’s closest friends.

He even left the three men and Barbara with a set of insurance policies (Rutledge).

Jon was aware of Eddie and Delilah’s affair in A Million Little Things, in addition to his financial difficulties and survivor’s guilt.

Eddie and Delilah were in bed when Jon called him before he passed away.

After listening to Jon’s voicemail, it appears that he was aware of the situation.

Jon told Eddie, “Love each other.”

Then, in a flashback, viewers learn that Jon witnessed the two together.

