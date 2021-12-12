A Modern New Orleans-Style ‘Phantom of the Opera’ by John Legend and Universal Pictures

The Phantom of the Opera has returned…once more.

This time, however, it takes place in contemporary New Orleans.

John Legend, the singer of All of Me, is also producing.

Here’s everything we know about the new musical adaptation of the classic Broadway story so far.

Universal has picked up the script by John Fusco, the screenwriter behind Hidalgo (2004), Young Guns (1988), The Forbidden Kingdom (2008), and The Highwaymen (2019), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also wrote the non-Britney Spears version of Crossroads, Ralph Macchio’s 1986 coming-of-age musical.

Along with Legend, Harvey Mason Jr. (Dreamgirls, Sing, and the Pitch Perfect films) will produce.

Get Lifted Film Co’s Mike Jackson also serves as a producer.

Finally, Ty Stiklorius serves as executive producer on the project.

The new version, dubbed simply Phantom, immerses audiences in New Orleans’ vibrant culture.

In a statement, writer Fusco said, “I’ve long wanted to explore The Phantom of the Opera in a contemporary and new way, in a French Quarter setting.”

“Not only is New Orleans known for being America’s most haunted city, but its music, Creole culture, voodoo mystique, and Mardi Gras pageantry inspire a natural adaptation of the original Paris setting.”

Universal has picked up a spec called (hashtag)Phantom by John Fusco https:t.coYnLU7h0GgY to reimagine (hashtag)ThePhantomoftheOpera with a modern musical update.

The Phantom of the Opera is already a part of Universal’s illustrious filmography.

In 1925, the studio released a memorable version starring Lon Chaney.

Many people consider it to be the definitive version of the terrifying story.

The original Gaston Leroux horror novel, published in 1910, is about a disfigured “phantom” who falls in love with a promising young singer while haunting the opera house’s halls.

In addition, as his obsession grows, his intentions turn murderous.

The haunting silent film, directed by Rupert Julian and starring Mary Philbin, Norman Kerry, and Carla Laemmle, was released in 1925.

The Phantom of the Opera, produced by Universal, is still considered a classic.

It’s also among the studio’s pantheon of legendary monster films.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway musical adaptation was a smash hit, and a film adaptation starring Emmy Rossum, Gerard Butler, and Patrick Wilson was released in 2004.

