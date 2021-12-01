A ‘Money Heist’ spinoff will premiere on Netflix in 2023.

Netflix will release a ‘Money Heist’ spinoff in 2023.

Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, may be coming to an end, but Netflix isn’t ready to abandon the hit Spanish-language series.

Following the conclusion of Season 3 on Tuesday, the streaming service announced that it would be expanding the universe with a Money Heist spinoff titled Berlin, a nod to Pedro Alonso’s character Andrés de Fonollosa.

In the Tuesday announcement, Netflix did not provide any additional information about the series, which was made alongside a photo of Berlin and a first look at the title screen, teasing a 2023 release.

On the flagship show, Berlin is a fan favorite character.

The character is the Professor’s second-in-command and brother, and he is best known for planning the heist at the Bank of Spain.

Berlin, on the other hand, died in Season 2 (warning: major spoiler alert), though he continued to appear in flashbacks in subsequent seasons.

Due to the character’s death, it’s unclear whether the planned spinoff will be a prequel series.

Although the heist may be over, the story does not…

“It’s a special moment because it marks the end of one cycle and the start of another.”

“Today, I was talking with Jess Colmenar, and we were saying that now we are walking into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations,” Alonso said at a fan event on Tuesday.

“I’m confident that these people will give the series every twist and turn imaginable.”

The responsibility (of spin-offing such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison; I hope we continue to have the courage to risk everything again with this wonderful energy.”

Money Heist is a Netflix original series created by Lex Pina that follows “The Professor,” a criminal mastermind, and his plan to pull off the biggest heist in history, which necessitates him recruiting eight people to help him carry out the mission.

Along with Fonollosa, Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituno, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa star.

The show has consistently ranked at the top of Netflix’s streaming charts.

In July 2020, Netflix announced that the series would come to an end after its fifth season, the first half of which premiered earlier this year.

