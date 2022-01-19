A Musical Biopic Will Star Daniel Radcliffe as Comedian Weird Al Yankovic.

Weird Al Yankovic will be played by Daniel Radcliffe in a musical biopic.

Things are about to take a turn for the bizarre.

In an upcoming biopic about the musician and comedian, Daniel Radcliffe will play Weird Al Yankovic.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel, was written by Yankovic, 62, who also wrote the script.

According to the official description, the film will “hold nothing back” as it chronicles the Grammy winner’s life “from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

In a statement about his casting released on Tuesday, January 18, the UHF star praised Radcliffe, 33.

Yankovic said, “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film.”

“I have no doubt that this will be the role for which future generations will remember him.”

The Harry Potter star has previously demonstrated his musical prowess on late-night talk shows, most notably by rapping “Alphabet Aerobics” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2014.

In 2011, Radcliffe took months of vocal and dance lessons in preparation for his role as J Pierrepont Finch in the Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

“I was thinking, ‘OK, fine, I’ll take dance lessons.’

But you’re swimming against the current here,'” Radcliffe told The New York Times in March 2011 about his year-long dance training ahead of the film’s premiere.

While he wasn’t sure he’d be able to master the choreography at the time, Radcliffe told the outlet that he hoped his passion would compensate.

“If you’re enthusiastic enough about something, even if you’re not good at it,” Radcliffe said, “your enthusiasm will get you to the point where people will allow you to do it enough so that you become good at it.”

Since wrapping the Potter films in 2017, The Miracle Workers’ star has been open about his search for roles that differentiate him from The Boy Who Lived.

In March 2020, he told Esquire, “I wanted to show people that [I’m] not just Harry Potter.”

“It fit in nicely with my desire to play a wide range of roles, which I’ve always had.”

