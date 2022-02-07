A New Book Examines How Whitney Houston’s Allegedly Suppressed Sexuality Affected Her

Aside from Whitney Houston’s marriage to Bobby Brown, the icon’s relationship with Robyn Crawford is the one that receives the most attention.

The two had a long friendship, and many assumed it had grown into something more at one point.

Although Houston has denied it, Crawford has confirmed it in recent years.

Now, a new book delves deeper into Crawford and Houston’s relationship, as well as whether Houston’s sexuality was stifled by her inability to openly express herself.

In his new book, Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston, Gerrick Kennedy discusses the idea that Houston was not free to be herself when it came to her attraction to Crawford, whom she met when she was 17 years old.

The intense media attention and speculation that surrounded their relationship didn’t help matters.

“She was perceived as not Black enough because her music didn’t fit neatly into the boxes expected of a Black girl making music in the 1980s.”

She was mocked.

In an excerpt shared by The New York Post, he writes, “Brandished ‘Whitey’ — and endured endless speculation on her sexuality.”

“Their lips met, bound by all that had been unspoken between the two,” Kennedy recalls Houston exploring her true feelings for Crawford on a personal level during the summer they worked together as teenagers.

“That first kiss was long and warm as honey,” writes Kennedy.

They were said to be inseparable, but they never defined things to others or even to themselves.

“They were partners in a traditional sense,” Kennedy writes, “but they never had a real conversation about labels — lesbian, gay, bisexual, girlfriend.”

Houston’s family, on the other hand, was adamant that it not be done.

According to reports, the two were told not to walk too close to one another in public places so that no one would question them.

Crawford and Houston both denied that they were ever romantically involved.

Crawford, on the other hand, published A Song For You in 2019 as a memoir about her friendship and working relationship with Houston.

It was only then that she confirmed there was more to Houston than a two-year platonic relationship in the 1980s.

Crawford wrote in his autobiography, “It wasn’t all about our sleeping together.”

“With… we could have faith in each other.”

