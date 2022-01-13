A New Casting Twist in the Chippendale Murder Series

A New Casting Twist Has Arrived in the Chippendale Murder Series

Murray Bartlett has been cast in a new series about Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee, following his first SAG Award nomination.

Murray Bartlett has been cast in his next major role.

The White Lotus actress has been cast in the Hulu series Immigrant, which is currently in development.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bartlett will play Nick De Noia, a former business partner and nemesis of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee.

De Noia is “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who believes he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become,” according to the character description.

Nick enjoys drinking, drugs, women, men, and, above all, show business.”

Banerjee, who founded the first Chippendales club in 1979, is played by Kumail Nanjiani, who switches from his Eternals costume to a more casual outfit.

Women flocked in droves to the male dance bar, prompting Banerjee to expand his empire—with De Noia’s help.

However, their business relationship deteriorated, and in 1987, Banerjee hired a hitman to kill De Noia.

The FBI eventually apprehended Banerjee, who pleaded guilty to racketeering and murder for hire in 1993 after a lengthy investigation.

Gilberto Rivera Lopez, the hitman who shot De Noia, was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Banerjee committed suicide just a day before his sentencing in 1994.

The casting news follows the announcement of the SAG Award nominations for 2022.

Along with Oscar Isaac, Michael Keaton, Ewan McGregor, and Evan Peters, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens had the honor of revealing that Bartlett had been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

Viewers were taken aback, but not for the reasons you might think.

When The White Lotus first aired on HBO, it was supposed to be a limited series, but the network ordered a second season just before the finale.

Murray’s nomination, however, was well-deserved, as evidenced by his progress in this new phase of his career.

