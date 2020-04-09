a new clue for the mysterious star

TWELVE NOON HITS – Eric is still master of the 12 noon hits on TF1. He will probably soon beat Christian Quesada’s record. But before that, he’s going to have to find the mysterious new star.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 09 avril 2020 à 12h04] It continues for Eric, the current master of 12 noon shots on TF1. And the Breton champion still impresses Jean-Luc Reichmann as much. During his last participation this Wednesday, the midday master unfortunately did not manage to make a master stroke. He shared € 1,000 with a viewer, which represents € 500 for his personal kitty which now amounts to € 710,741. The mysterious star, on the other hand, confirms that there is indeed a rodent (whether a mouse or a rat) in the list of clues for the noon star. Here is the complete list: a mouse, a video game controller, a road in an open landscape that reminds of the United States and finally a tray of fries topped with mayonnaise and ketchup. Faced with this enigma which has mobilized him for a few weeks already, Eric proposed the name of Kad Merad. Previously, he had also tried the names of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Alexandre Astier, JoeyStarr, Samuel L. Jackson, Gérard Darmon, Alain Chabat, Bruno Salomone, Lio, Benoît Poelvoorde, François Damiens, Johnny Hallyday, Tommy Lee Jones and Johnny Depp but without success.

© TF1 screenshot

The last mysterious star was discovered on March 23, 2020 by Eric le Breton during his 124th participation. Numerous clues indicated that Willy Rovelli had to be found in this riddle. We will explain why:

a transistor because he made radio

the ski slope because he was born in Haute Savoie

the pans because he was a cook in Fort Boyard

the jar with the goldfish because he participated in the show Les Agités du bocal on France 4

the rabbit because he doubled the Panpan rabbit in the film Comme des bêtes

hopscotch as he presented the fan school on Gulli

the red backpack because he participated in Beijing Express

© TF1 screenshot

Find out more

Despite all of Paul’s efforts, Christian Quesada remains the undisputed master of the 12 noon strokes with 193 participations and € 809,392 in total earnings. Next comes Eric, who overtook Paul in early April 2020 and is still in the running to hope to break the record. Paul is now in third position with 153 participations and € 691,522 in earnings. Recently beaten by Eric le Breton whose participation is still in progress, Véronique is now in fourth place with 100 participations and € 447,226 in earnings. Then comes Timothy with 83 participations and Benoît with 82 participations in all. Benoît was eliminated on the day of his 82nd appearance.

Christian Quesada, the greatest master of the 12 noon shots, is the subject of an indictment for “possession and dissemination of child pornography images” and “corruption of a minor”. Placed in pre-trial detention, the former candidate for the 12 noon blows would have acknowledged the facts of which he is accused but would have refuted any physical contact and any sexual assault of the victims. As a reminder, Christian Quesada is the holder of the participation record (193 victories in a row) and gain (€ 809,392) in the history of the show. He participated from July 4, 2016 to January 14, 2017.

► Learn more about the Christian Quesada case

Nicknamed Zette, the voice-over of the game Les 12 coups de midi is embodied by Isabelle Benhadj. Arriving six months after the launch of the 12 noon shots in 2010, she had met Jean-Luc Reichmann in 1987 on Fun Radio where she was a host. His voice is also present in other television programs like Secrets d’Histoire on France 2.

Like the game of France 2 Everyone wants to take its place presented by Nagui at the same time at TNT program , The 12 noon shots asks candidates to answer general knowledge questions. For his part, Jean-Luc Reichmann tries to learn more about the lives of the participants and breathes dynamism into the program.

The MyTF1 site allows you to view the episodes in live streaming of their broadcast on television. To catch up, the channel also leaves the latest broadcasts in replay.