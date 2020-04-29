A New Disney Family Singalong Is Coming Mother’s Day on ABC

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney wants to give you a reason to sing the mothers in your life. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II is coming to ABC on Sunday, May 10. Once again, Ryan Seacrest returns to host the special.

Roughly 13 million people tuned in for the first special which aired on Thursday, April 16. Celebrity guests and performers will be announced at a later date. Participants in the first special included Ariana Grande, Zac Efron, Beyoncé, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Amber Riley, Kristin Chenoweth, John Stamos, Donny Osmond, Tori Kelly and Vanessa Hudgens. Once again, the on-screen animated Mickey Mouse guide will return to guide viewers at home along with the lyrics.

Volume II will air before an all-new remote version of American Idol on Sunday, May 10 and then be available to stream on Disney+ several days later.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will again raise awareness for Feeding America and its network of resources for people around the country who may be facing hunger for the first time due to the coronavirus.

“The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. “An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support.”

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. on ABC.