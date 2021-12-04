A new Hawkeye commercial pays tribute to Echo.

In a new Hawkeye commercial, Echo is honored.

The origin story of Maya Lopez AKA Echo, who is being played by newcomer Alaqua Cox, was featured in the third episode of Hawkeye on Disney(plus) on Wednesday, and fans are already obsessed with the character, who will soon be getting her own spin-off on the streaming site.

Maya is clearly a new fan favorite for Marvel Studios, as the vigilante is the focus of their latest Hawkeye promo.

“She’s on a mission, and nothing is going to stop her.”

“Start streaming episode three of Marvel Studios’ (hashtag)Hawkeye right now, only on @DisneyPlus,” wrote the official Hawkeye account on Instagram.

Here’s a link to the video:

Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) shared a post.

“It’s incredible that after Hawkeye, I’ll have my own show.”

Cox told a Variety reporter recently, “That was like my first acting role, ever.”

“I’m not sure why they’re giving me this chance, but I’m grateful nonetheless.”

I’m looking forward to receiving support and advocating for the Deaf community.

We want to achieve that equality and involve more people.

I’m just grateful for all of the opportunities that have come my way.”

In a recent interview, Cox revealed that she was working a warehouse job in Milwaukee when she learned about Marvel’s casting call for a Deaf Native American character from friends.

“It’s amazing how much my life has changed since I dropped out of college.

I was employed in a manufacturing facility.

Before the premiere of Hawkeye, Cox told People Magazine, “I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anyone can do.”

“[My friends] heard about the casting call for a Native American actress and a female Deaf actress,” she explained.

“It just seemed to fit so well, so I decided to go for it.”

I’d never seen anyone on the screen who resembled me… deaf, amputee.”

Cox says she arrived on set nervous because it was her first day as a professional actor, according to a piece in a recent issue of D23 Magazine (via The Direct).

Both Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld had learned some American Sign Language (ASL), which put the new MCU star at ease right away.

“It was such a pleasure to collaborate with them both.

I’m..

