A new look at Spider-Man: No Way Home reveals a Spider-Man in peril.

In a new image from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Octopus is back and has Spider-Man in his grip.

The image, which was released as part of Fandango’s holiday movie preview, shows Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) with Spidey (Tom Holland) wrapped in his mechanical arms, still in his Iron Spider suit.

Several past cinematic Spider-Man villains reprise their roles in No Way Home, including Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Tom Holland claims that Molina’s return was partly his idea.

“When I first heard the idea, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off,'” Holland told Empire Magazine.

“‘However, there’s no way it’ll work.’

You’ll never be able to persuade everyone to do what they need to do.

It’s just not going to happen.’ However, it did.

It’s also insane.”

“I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recalls.

‘Do we want to go back to villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture and Mysterio, as well as new characters.

But I remember thinking, ‘How would you do Doc Ock again?’ because Alfred Molina is such a perfect fit for the role.

It would have to be him if you ever brought him back.”

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland stated, “It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced.”

“The arms were puppets when he was making these movies, and when we did it, they were all imaginary and CG. It was cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

“It’s surreal to be working on a Doctor Strange film with Sam Raimi in one room and a Spider-Man film with Jon Watts and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in another,” Feige continued.

“That has been a mind-blowing part of my life for the last ten years.”

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero,” says Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it truly means to…

