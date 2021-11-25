A New Marvel Crossover Is Teased in Fortnite

According to a new Fortnite leak, the popular battle royale game will soon be collaborating with Marvel once more.

Marvel has been one of the most active collaborators with Fortnite in recent years, hosting a number of events and releasing a number of skins associated with the comic book franchise.

Following the release of a new Marvel TV series earlier this week, it appears that this trend will continue.

According to a recent update from developer Epic Games, a new set named “SHIELD” has appeared within the Fortnite code.

SHIELD is the Marvel military organization led by Nick Fury, for those who are unfamiliar.

As a result, this new set name appears to be hinting at yet another Marvel crossover.

This game’s name change also happened to coincide with the release of Hawkeye, which premiered on Disney(plus) just a few days ago.

As a result, many fans and reputable leakers who frequently report on Fortnite believe that a new collaboration with the TV show is on the way.

Expect a collab tonight or in the next two days, thanks to Epic’s hotfix of the set name “SHIELD,” which is perfectly timed with the release of the Hawkeye series! pic.twitter.com4Vf801FG9u

If the leaks and rumors are true, Fortnite is very likely to get skins based on Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, the two protagonists of the new television show.

In addition, this will most likely be the last skin released in Fortnite Season 8.

In case you missed it, Epic Games announced this week that Season 8 and Chapter 2 of Fortnite as a whole will be ending on December 4 in a special event.

If these are the final skins for Season 8, however, they’re two additions that will no doubt please a lot of Marvel fans.

How do you feel about new skins for Hawkeye and Kate Bishop in Fortnite? Would you buy them in the Item Shop if they came out soon? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

