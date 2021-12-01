A new search warrant reveals the source of a live bullet in the fatal Alec Baldwin shooting ‘Rust.’

A new search warrant reveals the source of a live bullet in Alec Baldwin’s fatal ‘Rust’ shooting.

On Tuesday, a New Mexico judge granted a search warrant to Rust shooting investigators, potentially revealing the source of the live ammunition used.

The warrant was provided to CNN by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, indicating that they are investigating the vendor PDQ Arm and Prop.

This could be where the armorer got the live round that Alec Baldwin fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, based on their information so far.

The sheriff’s office told reporters that they had spoken with Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who said that she or prop master Sarah Zachry had purchased ammunition for the film from PDQ Arm and Prop.

She recalled dealing with a supplier named Seth Kenney, which led to the warrant on Tuesday.

Kenney has already been interviewed by police, and they believe there are two ways the live ammunition ended up on the set.

The first involves Reed’s father, Thell Reed, a veteran of the film industry who has done his own dangerous prop work.

He told detectives that he had previously worked with Kenney on a different production earlier this year and had given him an “ammo can” containing live rounds for training purposes.

Kenney had never returned the bullets, according to an affidavit he signed.

The warrant reads, “After several attempts to reclaim it from Seth, Seth advised Thell to ‘write it off.’ Thell stated that this ammunition might match the ammunition found on the set of Rust.”

Kenney told detectives that those bullets could have been mixed up in his supply of blanks used for filming, according to the report.

He later called detectives to say that he had also received “reloaded ammunition” from a friend, which could have been live as well.

Meanwhile, thanks to a tip from Zachry, police are looking into other possible sources of ammunition used on the set of Rust.

Gutierrez Reed had brought some rounds from a previous production to the set, as well as ammo from a source she referred to as “Billy Ray,” according to the prop master.

The warrant only covers Kenney’s prop shop for the time being.

CNN reached out to the vendor for more information, but they did not respond.

The warrant is “a huge step forward today to unearth the full truth of who put the live rounds,” Gutierrez Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, told reporters.

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]