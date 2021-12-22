A New Trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Has Arrived, and a Familiar Villain from ‘What If…?’ Is Ready to Destroy Everything

Marvel fans who saw Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters have already seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer.

Because it directly follows the events of the third Spider-Man movie, it appears as one of the post-credits scenes.

However, the teaser is now available to view on the internet.

Finally, fans can express their enthusiasm for the Doctor Strange sequel and a specific villain in the video.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming.]

Less than a week after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, Marvel Studios released the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer.

It’s the same video that appeared in a post-credits scene for fans.

It also teases the rippling effects of Doctor Strange’s blunder in the Spider-Man film.

Unfortunately, Peter’s sacrifice did not bring the multiverse’s madness to an end on Earth-616.

To prevent the multiverse from destroying the world, everyone had to forget who Peter Parker was.

Doctor Strange, however, is still dealing with their blunder, as fans can see in the trailer.

Wanda Maximoff, who is dealing with her own mistake in WandaVision, enlists Strange’s assistance.

They should be able to defeat whatever evil they’re up against if they work together.

And that evil is teased as a familiar villain from What If…? in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated that the sequel to Doctor Strange is heavily influenced by horror.

Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor return, while Xochitl Gomez makes her film debut as America Chavez.

The film’s director is Sam Raimi.

“The greatest threat to our universe is you,” Mordo tells Strange at the end of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, before an evil version of Doctor Strange appears and says, “Things just got out of hand.”

Doctor Strange’s love, Christine Palmer, could be killed in a car accident instead of his hands in the fourth episode of What If…? Season 1.

Strange, bereft of hope, tries to save Christine by using the Time Stone.

Regardless of what he did, she died.

Her death was an “absolute point,” which means it could not be reversed.

Stephen’s irrational behavior eventually transforms him into Strange Supreme, an evil version of himself.

He gained infinite power after…

