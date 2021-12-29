A New Whitney Houston Documentary Offers a Unique Perspective on the Singer’s Life

The New Whitney Houston Documentary Examines the Singer’s Life in a Novel Way

A new Whitney Houston biopic is in the works.

Unlike other documentaries about the singer’s life, which usually focus on her rise to fame, personal struggles with drug addiction and fame, and her marriage to Bobby Brown, the upcoming film focuses on her life before the camera.

There is also a book to go along with the documentary.

Whitney Houston In Focus is a documentary that is currently in the works.

Photographer Bette Marshall tells the story of Houston’s young life.

In addition, Marshall will publish a book about Houston.

Houston and Marshall met when Houston was only 18 years old.

Within three years, Houston had signed with Arista Records’ Clive Davis and was on his way to becoming a mega-star.

Whitney Houston’s upcoming authorized biopic has not pleased all of her fans.

Young Whitney, Marshall’s book, will be released exclusively at The Grammy Museum in February 2022.

Houston died ten years ago this month, and the book’s release coincides with that date.

It’s planned to be a celebratory tribute to Houston.

Young Whitney “captures all the beauty, promise, and love of life that was indeed Whitney when I first met her,” Davis said in a statement to Deadline. Audra McDonald, the narrator and executive producer, lends her voice to the film.

“Whitney Houston is an artist I worshipped from the moment I first heard her sing,” McDonald said in a statement about the film.

Her artistry and voice were both flawless.

We’ve all seen her rise to fame, and I’m honored to be a part of telling Whitney’s story before it all began.”

Houston and Marshall were once close friends.

Through the photos she took early in Houston’s career, the photographer has been able to keep the memories alive.

She admits that she did not work on the project with Houston’s estate.

She explains why in a statement:

Bette’s memories of Whitney, as well as the stunning photographs she took between 1982 and 1986, are a lovely chapter in Whitney Houston’s life.

My film is the polar opposite of the exploitative film treatments that have tarnished Whitney’s legacy in recent years.

I did not seek or require permission from the Whitney Houston estate to tell this story about a photographer and her one-time muse, who went on to become one of the most famous women in the world.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.