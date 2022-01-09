A nutritionist explains what you should say to your child if they refuse to eat their dinner and what you should never do.

A nutritionist explains what to say to your child if they refuse to eat their dinner and what you should never do.

Emily Dingmann, a certified nutritionist, posted the video on TikTok, where it has been viewed over one million times.

Emily frequently offers advice on how to help children develop a positive relationship with food, and she understands how difficult it can be for parents when their child refuses to eat dinner.

“Three things to say when your kids say, “But I don’t want that,” she wrote as the caption for the photo.

Emily explains in the video how to encourage them to eat foods they don’t like by cooking them a separate meal, reacting negatively, or taking it personally.

Reacting negatively to their refusal to try their dinner may encourage them to continue refusing.

“Perhaps you could try it next time,” she suggested as an alternative.

“You get to choose what you eat from your plate.”

“I’m sure you’ll give it a shot when you’re ready.”

Some parents in the comments implied that following Emily’s advice meant you were a slacker who wouldn’t cook food your kids like.

“You’re just lazy,” one user said. “If you truly cared about your kids’ happiness, you’d make sure they’re happy with something they enjoy.”

She went on to explain why saying these three phrases to children who refuse to eat their dinner was not lazy in a later video.

“There seems to be this view that if you don’t make your children separate meals, you’re either starving them or force-feeding them,” she says.

“It doesn’t need to be like this.”

There are times, Emily says, when separate meals are appropriate, and she does so every Friday at her house.

She explained that she sees it as a benefit to introduce new foods and flavors to children, even if they may not like it the first time.

Emily added that while you may not do this every day or even every week, the more you encourage your children to try new foods, the more likely they are to do so.

“This approach has changed the vibe of dinner times for us,” one mother wrote.

“There will be no more arguments! I’ve decided what to make for dinner tonight, but you can choose what to eat.”

“I have four children.”

Another mother commented, “I say, every meal doesn’t have to be our favorite meal, but this is today’s meal.”

“I always say, “Dinner will be here for you if you change your mind,” wrote a third person.

