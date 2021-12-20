A Parody Film Script for ‘The Masked Singer’ Is Making the Rounds in Hollywood

A Parody Movie Script for ‘The Masked Singer’ Is Making the Rounds in Hollywood

The Black List, a list of Hollywood’s most popular unproduced scripts, collided with the year’s most popular reality competition show.

The Masked Singer is one of the scripts on this year’s list, and it follows what happens after Mickey Rourke is chosen to appear on the show.

Kanye West, Michael Jordan, and Transformers director Michael Bay all have biopics on the way.

Mike Jones, who worked on Pixar’s Luca and Soul, and Nicholas Sherman wrote the script for The Masked Singer.

The synopsis for the project reads, “Mickey Rourke loses his mind after being forced to take a job on television’s most-watched show: The Masked Singer.”

The script was mentioned by 12 of the 375 film executives who were interviewed for the list.

The real Rourke did, in fact, appear on The Masked Singer, causing one of the show’s most bizarre scenes.

During Season 4 last year, Rourke attempted to perform “Stand By Me” while dressed as a Gremlin.

When he took off his mask while being interviewed by host Nick Cannon, he became the first singer to eliminate himself.

Rourke said he wanted to do “something different” when asked why he did the show in the first place.

Franklin Leonard founded the Black List in 2005 to highlight Hollywood’s best unproduced scripts that have yet to be greenlit.

Cauliflower, a drama by Daniel Jackson, was the project that received the most mentions from the executives polled.

A high school wrestler competes for a state championship while suffering from an unusual ear infection, according to the script.

Variety reports that Fuller Media has already signed on to produce.

The College Dropout, a script by Thomas Aguilar and Michael Ballin about West; Michael Bay: The Explosive Biopic, by Sean Tidwell; and Air Jordan, a script by Alex Convery about Jordan’s endorsement of Nike, are among the other highlights on this year’s list.

Lily Hollander’s See How They Run, about a blind mother who lives in a farmhouse with her young daughter and tries to repair their relationship, also received a lot of attention.

Stuart C Paul’s Yasuke is also a fascinating project about feudal Japan’s only African Samurai.

Meanwhile, Wednesdays at 8 p.m., Fox broadcasts The Masked Singer.

