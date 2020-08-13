A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton fights back tears after grandfather dies while she’s away in Greece filming the show

A Place In The Sun presenter Laura Hamilton paid tribute to her grandfather, who died while she was filming in Crete.

The 38-year-old presenter fought back tears in her Instagram Stories and said she feels “incredibly emotional and sad”.

Laura explained that her grandfather “took a turn for the worse” just hours after she landed in Greece to film the new series of A Place In The Sun.

Sharing black and white photos of him, she wrote: “Pops was 89. He was an incredible man… Hardworking, kind, supportive and loving with a sparky, ‘can do’ attitude and a great personality…

“As his eldest grand daughter I had a very special bond with him… and although travelling through my job meant I didn’t get to see him as regularly as I would have liked.

“When I did see him I always gave him a pedicure, massaged his legs and feet. He even let me give him a haircut after lockdown! I loved looking after him…”

The mother-of-two went on: “Losing someone you love is never easy, and I appreciate that a lot of people have lost loved ones over the last few months…

“The last time I lost a grandparent was when I was age 13, and whilst I feel incredibly emotional and sad at this time.”

Laura said she was grateful that her two children, son Rocco, six, and Tahlia, five, got to see their grandfather.

“I feel lucky I got to spend 38 years with my Pops and he got to spend time with Rocco and Tahlia. I am happy that he lived his 89 years to the full, even up until the last few days…” she wrote.

Laura signed off: “Love you always Pops. Laura xxx”

The travel presenter had to take a break from filming A Place In The Sun in Crete on Wednesday morning, admitting she teared up while trying to thank fans for their well wishes.

“I’ve actually tried to record this message now several times and got quite emotional,” she said.

“I want to thank you all for your kind messages about your Pops. I am trying to keep positive.”

She went on: “Pops loved A Place In The Sun. I’m here in Crete and it’s stunning and we’re filming.

“Thank you all for your support, I’ve read all your messages and they mean so much.”

Laura has been a presenter on A Place In The Sun since 2012.

The first episode of the new series aired on Tuesday and saw Laura dealing with a fussy couple househunting in Spain.