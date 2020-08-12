A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton gets shut down by fussy couple househunting in Spain

A PLACE In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton found herself at the mercy of a particularly fussy couple hellbent on finding their perfect holiday home.

The presenter, 38, was shut down by Sarah and Simon from Gloucester, who refused to budge on their price range on a pad in Fuerteventura, Spain.

Sarah and Simon said they wanted a two-bedroom property with sea views and a pool for £200,000 in the town of Corralejo.

Explaining why they chose to move abroad, Sarah told Laura: “Simon’s retired, my children are growing up.

“It feels like our turn for a little adventure, or a big adventure actually.”

Simon added: “All of that together means now is a great time and I’m sure you’ll find us a fantastic property.”

Laura seemed taken aback by their budget and explained that they were unlikely to find exactly what they wanted.

“The things you’re mentioning, a pool, a view, two bedrooms – these things come at a price,” she said.

“Is there any wiggle room (for the budget) at all?”

Simon abruptly replied: “No.”

Laura went on: “Just to let you know, a couple of months ago, a frontline two-bedroom apartment with spectacular views sold for over £300,000.

“I’ll show you the best options but I do need you to be realistic.”

Simon dismissed the TV star’s suggestions, saying: “What we’re talking about is our ideal property and we recognise we would have to have compromises.

“Then we’ll have to decide which ones we want and which we don’t.”

Sarah added firmly: “If it was easy, we would have found it ourselves. We wouldn’t have needed your help.”

Laura struggled for most of the show to find a property that matched the couple’s very specific demands.

However, she finally lucked out with the fourth property – managing to dig out a villa with sea views that suited their needs.

Despite being slightly over budget, the host explained that the pad was priced at £241,228.

A Place In The Sun airs weekdays at 4pm on Channel 4.