A popular brand’s toddler coat has been recalled due to a risk of lead exposure.

A popular brand’s toddler coat has been recalled due to the possibility of lead poisoning.

A toddler coat has been recalled in Canada due to higher levels of lead than are legally permitted in products sold there.

Health Canada issued a recall last week for SHEIN’s Toddler Girl Ruffle Trim Double Breasted Polyurethane Trench Coat.

The recall came after a CBC News investigation into toxic chemicals in children’s clothing.

The recall was announced on December 1st on Health Canada’s website.

skouter03201013819 is the SKU number for the coat in question.

It contains a high level of lead, which is toxic if consumed, particularly by children.

Anemia, diarrhea, severe brain injury, vomiting, convulsions, and coma are just a few of the side effects of lead poisoning.

Lead poisoning can harm the liver, kidneys, heart, and immune system, among other organs.

Because lead accumulates in the body, even small amounts of exposure can be dangerous.

As of October, no injuries have been reported in Canada or the United States as a result of the coat.

According to CBC News, eleven of the coats involved in the recall were sold in Canada between October 2020 and September 2021.

Anyone with the coat should dispose of it and contact SHEIN for a refund.

Many of the children’s, adult’s, and maternity clothes sent to the University of Toronto for study had dangerous levels of lead and other chemicals, according to CBC News’ Marketplace in early October.

The SHEIN coat was found to have nearly 20 times the amount of lead that Health Canada allows in children’s clothing, according to the report.

A SHEIN purse contained more than five times the legal limit of lead.

“This is hazardous waste,” said Miriam Diamond, an environmental chemist and University of Toronto professor.

“I’m concerned because, in this incredibly short fashion cycle, we’re buying what appears to be cute and fashionable.

Today, we’re looking for very fleeting pleasure from some articles of clothing that cost so much in terms of our… future health and environmental health.

“It’s not worth it.”

The coat and purse were removed from SHEIN’s website…

