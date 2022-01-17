A Post-Credits Scene in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Could Set Up the Midnight Sons in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The Eternals introduced the world to a new generation of superheroes.

However, a post-credits scene in Eternals may hint that another group of characters — the Midnight Sons — will be assembled in future MCU projects.

Dane Whitman appeared to be an average human who happened to be dating an immortal alien for the majority of Eternals.

Due to his history in Marvel comics, some fans suspected Dane would play a bigger role in the MCU.

Dane is the third incarnation of Black Knight, with the first being a medieval knight and the second being a villain named Nathan Garrett.

Dane and Nathan are both descended from the first Black Knight.

However, it appears that the MCU will expand on Dane’s story thanks to a post-credits scene from Eternals.

We’ll see Nathan later, but for now, we’re concentrating on Dane.

Dane opens a box containing the cursed Ebony Blade, which is the source of Black Knight’s power, in the Eternals post-credits scene.

A man asks him if he’s sure he’s ready for it off-screen.

Blade, played by Mahershala Ali, is the mysterious voice, according to Chloé Zhao.

Ali was cast as Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2019, but fans didn’t get their first glimpse of the character until Eternals.

Many Marvel fans assumed the Midnight Sons would be introduced in the MCU after seeing the Eternals post-credits scene.

The Midnight Sons are a group of supernatural superheroes who team up to fight evil in comic books.

And Blade is an important member of the team.

Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Punisher, Morbius, Werewolf by Night, Iron Fist, Black Cat, and others are among the Midnight Sons.

Some of those characters have already appeared in the MCU, and Marvel has confirmed that more will appear in the future.

Despite the fact that Black Knight has never been a member of the Midnight Sons in Marvel comics, the Eternals post-credits scene suggests that he will in the MCU. Blade could very well be assembling the Midnight Sons, starting with Dane Whitman.

