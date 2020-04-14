A President at the meeting of the Nation

Emmanuel Macron’s speech was eagerly awaited on Monday, April 13, and it broke a predictable audience record. In the state of pause, and of great uncertainties, in which most are plunged, the intervention of the head of state had to make an event, and to touch.

As much to say at the outset: I, who do not vote for Macron, found this 27-minute speech very successful, moving and particularly appropriate to the circumstances we are going through. We are indeed living collectively in an unprecedented situation of slump and sacrifices, each of which wonders if they are really useful for something, or if the measures taken are up to the stakes.

On this point the President reassured, saying that the pandemic, without being overcome, was seriously contained and that the painful confinement was beginning to bear fruit. And he thanked long and sincerely all those who contributed to this first success, and who continue to maintain between us a form of common life, not too degraded. This tribute was important, it highlighted the collective effort that made up a nation; and he recognized in passing how this effort rose from below, from these neglected, underpaid or stigmatized social categories there are hardly, women in particular, nurses, maintenance staff, cashiers, but also truck drivers, farmers or other “yellow vests” … Who is spinning the country and really taking care of us these days? Where does “real life” come from?

Where danger increases also saveswrote Hölderlin. Never more than in times of crisis or common hardships does the existence of a we, or organic solidarity. This community became palpable in the words of the President evoking our vulnerability, the shared uncertainties as much as the necessary sharing to come. “We will see the happy days again”: this quite clear allusion to the program of the National Council of the Resistance, entitled Happy Days, therefore announces a major overhaul of priorities and hierarchies in the economic and societal choices to come; Emmanuel Macron promised us many real reforms yesterday, recognizing how much, with this virus, things had just changed, “starting with me”. Let us know how to greet this reversal, and take it at its word; this observation, which is full of humility, and rich in prospects for the future, is a fine proof of political courage, and it therefore gives us back in return.

It was very important, in this state of pause where we find ourselves, made at the same time of impediments, of uncertainties, of reflections and of reshaping, to ward off chaos by sketching a fixed point, or an overhang which gives back to the country its momentum. Because our collective does exist, but in a virtual state: we comply, each in our corner, with directives from above, we more or less respect the barrier gestures, we expect from the State the redistributive measures which will allow the most underprivileged, or threatened, to cross whatever the crisis is worth. We live in terrible or throbbing waiting. This is the spring of this expectation that the President has touched. He put his finger on it, I think, on the nerves of a latent national energy, which only asked to be awakened, or stimulated.

We verify by such speeches how to say is to do, according to Austin’s flagship title for our communications studies. The more you go up in the hierarchy of tasks and trades, the more this equation applies; the words of a worker hardly weigh, those of a to trade, of a magistrate or, at the top of the ladder, of a head of state have very real effects, the world around them changes course according to a few small movements of language, the work has become “symbolic”, or speech performative. To govern is to find the words. For example, giving us the date of May 11 for grazing yesterday was no mean feat. All doctors know what comfort brings to the patient of a long illness the indication of a term, a stage or a direction of the treatment; gnawing bone or grain to grind, it is vital to lighten the mourning time of the test by setting an agenda. To govern is to punctuate, or to control the time a little.

I was talking with a friend about our President’s performance the day after March 12, “What a beautiful machine! he said to me. – Yes, but it’s still just a machine, haven’t you found that there is decidedly a lack of compassion or empathy for the victims of the crisis? It is this gift of empathy, which is rather badly distributed, which gives its main strength to the charisma, and undoubtedly constitutes the main virtue of a leader, at least in a democratic regime. Now the master of clocks is no longer a thundering Jupiter, or one who surprises and decides from above in the name of rules drawn from a neo-liberal catechism; the Macron of yesterday evening was a man himself vulnerable, who recognized his errors, that in particular of having underestimated France from below (so much more altruistic, tenacious, and exposed than that from above), and which called us to collective control of this agenda of May 11. Getting out of containment is everyone’s business, it depends on our ability to respect it. More than ever we feel and understand that we are in the same boat. And him with us.

If the promises of the historic speech that we have just heard are not out of the wind (and we would be many, in this case, to oppose the President his own words), it will be necessary to raise a statue to the coronavirus since the beast will have realized among us what seemed before it impossible: the recasting of a collective body united in a common effort, the rebirth of a Nation endowed with a no longer arrogant but wounded chief, listening to injuries himself and determined to reinvent, in short, a turning point in France’s internal and external policy… His word last night finally met our expectations, the President had never embodied his function better or spoken so aptly – a speech long matured, and as if in a state of grace . May the future confirm each word!

Daniel Bougnoux

