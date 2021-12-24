A professional house builder reveals four ways to make your home appear more expensive– one of which you may already be aware of.

A professional home builder reveals four ways to make your home appear more expensive– one of which you may already know.

THE PROFESSIONALS AT Redink Home understand that luxury has a cost – but the appearance of luxury does not have to.

The home construction and design firm shared four tips for making homes appear more expensive, one of which is likely already in your home.

The first suggestion in the video posted on the company’s TikTok page was to raise window blinds or curtains all the way to the ceiling, which will make the room appear taller.

For homeowners who already have curtains or blinds, all they need to do is raise them to improve the appearance of their home.

Second, the experts suggested that LED lighting be used to brighten normally dark areas like under kitchen cabinets.

The third piece of advice was to pick furniture that was lower to the ground.

However, viewers reacted angrily to this suggestion, and the TikTok account acknowledged that the design is “not for everyone.”

Finally, the experts advised including a “statement piece in each room, such as pendant lights, artwork, or large plants,” according to the experts.

Including large plants in the design of your home does more than just make it appear more expensive.

Allowing live plants in your home, according to a cleaning expert, will help keep the air quality higher because plants filter the air.

Vacuuming on a regular basis, cleaning vents, and leaving a window open to allow fresh air to circulate are all good ways to keep your home’s air quality at its best.

It’s also crucial to clean the vacuum’s filter, as failing to do so will result in “pushing polluted air through the house every time it’s on,” according to the expert.

Furthermore, there is a method for vacuuming that ensures efficiency.

People should vacuum in diagonal lines, according to another cleaning expert, to “ensure each section is covered twice.”

“This is the only way to ensure you don’t miss a spot,” she explained.

