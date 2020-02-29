A protest and three film awards for director Polanski

The social drama “The Furious” received the Cesar Prize for the best film. The award was accompanied by protests against the controversial director Polanski.

Instead of a mood of outrage and protest: The Cesar director’s award to Roman Polanski for “Intrigue” spoiled the joy of victory for director Ladj Ly, who won the trophy for the best film for his social drama “The Furious”. A few minutes earlier, in protest against the director’s prize, viewers left the 45th award ceremony for the prestigious French film awards on Friday evening.

France’s Minister of Culture Franck Riester said on Saturday that the Polanski award was a bad sign against the background of the “MeToo” debate. He knew the qualities of the artist well, but to give him the director’s prize meant that he was celebrated as a person, Riester told the radio station “Europe 1”.

The French-Polish director was not present at the award ceremony, nor was the rest of the film team. Polanski had already announced his cancellation on Thursday, technicians and actors, including Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel, shortly before the ceremony began.

The historical drama (original: “J” accuse “) by 86-year-old Polanski received a total of three awards, also for the best literary adaptation and the best film costumes. The film is about the Jewish officer Alfred Dreyfus, who was wrongly convicted in 1894 for treason The Dreyfus affair was one of the greatest judicial errors in France.

Participants left the ceremony

Actress Adele Haenel was one of the filmmakers who left the ceremony prematurely in protest. It was a shame, she said when she left. An award to Polanski would be like spitting all victims of abuse in the face, Haenel had previously told the New York Times. Before the film was released, photographer and actress Valentine Monnier had accused Polanski of raping her in 1975.

31-year-old Haenel accuses France of having overslept the “MeToo” debate. She herself had filed charges against the director Christophe Ruggia. She accuses him of repeatedly sexually harassing her as a minor while filming her first film, Les Diables (Little Devils). Haenel himself was nominated for the best actress for “Portrait of a Young Woman in Flames”. The film by Celine Sciamma takes place in the 18th century and is about a love story between two women. He won the Best Screenplay Award in Cannes in 2019.

Before the ceremony began, hundreds of people, mostly women, demonstrated against the nomination of the Polanski film, which was proposed in twelve categories. Some of them had pyrotechnics with them and shouted “Lock Polanski in”. The controversy over Polanski had plunged the academy into a crisis for the film award – its directorate resigned in mid-February. “L” Intrige “won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 and the Prix Lumieres of the French foreign press in the Best Director category in January.

“The Angry” was awarded as the best film

The winning film “Die Angry”, which started as a favorite together with “Intrige”, received four awards, including the audience award. The drama describes everyday life and violence in a Paris suburb. The film won the jury award in Cannes in 2019 and has attracted more than 2 million visitors to the cinema in France so far.

The Best Actor Award went to Roschdy Zem for the crime novel “Roubaix, une lumiere” by Arnaud Desplechin, the trophy for best actress to the 32-year-old Anais Demoustier for “Alice et le Maire” by Nicolas Pariser with Fabrice Luchini. Fanny Ardant received the award for best supporting actress from Nicolas Bedos for “The most beautiful time of our life”.

The four-time Oscar-winning satire “Parasite” by South Korean director Bong Joon Ho won the Cesar as the best foreign film. No honorary Cesar, who usually goes to a Hollywood star, has been awarded this year. According to the daily newspaper “Le Parisien”, the American actor Brad Pitt is said to have agreed before retiring.

(APA / dpa)