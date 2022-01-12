A Psychic Predicted Something Major About Cate Blanchett’s Family, according to Cate Blanchett.

Cate Blanchett’s first encounter with a psychic left her both wanting more and wanting nothing to do with it ever again.

In an interview with W Magazine, the Oscar winner revealed that she decided to get a reading over a decade ago while playing a psychic in Sam Raimi’s film The Gift.

The subject of fortune telling came up in the interview because her most recent project, Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, is set in that world.

“I’d never had a reading before, so I figured I should,” Blanchett said.

“She [the psychic]said some strange things at the time that didn’t make sense, including that I would have four children.”

Many of her predictions came true, and now I’m a mother of four!”

Blanchett and her husband of over 20 years, Australian playwright Andrew Upton, would have four children, three boys (Dashiell, Roman, and Ignatius) and one girl, Edith, as predicted by the psychic.

Blanchett plays unscrupulous psychologist Dr. X in the psychological thriller based on William Leslie Graham’s 1946 novel of the same name.

At first, Lilith Ritter is dead set on exposing Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) as a charlatan.

Soon after, they form a partnership and devise a scheme to defraud the wealthy by exploiting their vulnerabilities through Carlisle’s mentalist act.

With a second brush with fortune telling via her new project, it begged the question of whether Blanchett would give a psychic another chance, especially since her first encounter foreshadowed her brood?

“Part of me wanted to rush back and see her, and part of me never wanted to see her again,” Blanchett joked.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Cate Blanchett Says a Psychic Predicted Something Major About Her Family