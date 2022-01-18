A psychologist reveals what your bear collection says about you after Prince Andrew’s teddy revelation.

Following the teddy bear revelation involving Prince Andrew, a psychologist reveals what your bear collection says about you.

Many people find Prince Andrew’s collection of teddy bears strange, but it turns out he isn’t the only one who keeps childhood stuffed animals into adulthood.

The embattled Duke of York gave Windsor Castle flunkies strict orders for how to arrange his DOZENS of soft toys on his bed, as we reported on the front page yesterday.

Andrew would be furious, according to former royal cop Paul Page, if housekeepers at his private apartment misplaced them.

“It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned and there was a card in a drawer,” Ghislaine said of Andrew’s bed on ITV documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew And The Paedophile last night.

It was a photograph of all of the bears in their natural habitat.

He’d scream and yell if the maids didn’t put the bears back in the right order.”

Regardless of how humiliating this revelation is for Andrew, who is facing a sex-abuse lawsuit, 44% of adults STILL snuggle up to baby toys.

Even if they were placed slightly ear to paw, few would have a fit.

We match toys to personality types with the help of psychologist Jo Hemmings, and we hear from readers as well as celebrities who still sleep with theirs.

RHYS is proud to show off best friend Tigger, who has traveled the world with the Hereford lad and still has plenty of bounce.

“It’s hard for me to find a picture from my childhood without Tigger in it,” the 23-year-old says.

Mum washed and mended him all the time.

“He’s traveled with me from Canada to Hawaii, and he even met the real-life Tigger at Disneyland.”

For him, I even had a miniature passport.

“It brings back memories to hold him.”

We used to enjoy it when we were kids.

That’s not going to work.

Tigger is cool, and any girlfriend I have will have to adore him as well.

Anyone who believes having an old childhood toy is uncool is missing out.”

MUSICIAN Joanne and her coffee machine engineer husband Richard share a bedroom with her stuffed toy Doggy and his, Huggy.

“When I first met Huggy, I was jealous,” says Joanne, 49.

Richard gets irritated over Doggy, but who can compete with a childhood toy?

There are times when I refuse to give him a cuddle in favor of Doggy.

“Bedroom fun will have to wait until I’ve had my stress-relieving time with Doggy.”

The toys cover their eyes with their paws on date night.”

“I thought Joanne would think it odd for a man to have a childhood toy,” Richard, 40, says.

Then I saw her room and knew…

