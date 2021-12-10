A Queen member has slammed Sacha Baron Cohen over the Freddie Mercury film allegations.

Freddie Mercury Film Accusations: A Queen Member Slams Sacha Baron Cohen

When it comes to the role of frontman Freddie Mercury in the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody, Roger Taylor, one of Queen’s founding members, believes the right man got the job.

Although Rami Malek was cast in the lead role, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen was in talks to play Mercury in the biopic.

Taylor didn’t mince his words when talking to Classic Rock magazine about the possibility of Cohen taking over the job.

“I think he’d be a complete jerk.”

“If nothing else,” Taylor told Metro, “Sacha is a pushover.”

“He’s also about six inches too short.”

However, after seeing his last five films, I’ve come to the conclusion that he’s not a very good actor.

There’s a chance I’m wrong.

That’s what he’s good at, and I thought he was an utterly brilliant subversive comedian.

In any case, I believe Rami performed admirably in an almost impossible role.”

In a previous interview with Vulture, director Stephen Frears explained that Cohen’s film fell apart because band members didn’t believe Baron Cohen’s ideas were aligned with the film that delicately captured the delicate nature that they believed Mercury’s story required.

“Sacha wanted to make a very outrageous film,” Frears said at the time. “I would imagine Freddie Mercury would have approved of it.”

“Outrageous in terms of his homosexuality as well as endless naked scenes.”

“You could always tell there would be trouble with the rest of the band,” he continued, “because Sacha loved all of it.”

They weren’t as outrageous as [Sacha].

They were a lot more traditional.”

The Borat star told Howard Stern in 2016 that one of the band members wanted the film to show Mercury’s entire life story, which prompted Cohen to drop out of the project.

“Listen, no one wants to see a movie where the main character dies of AIDS and then you go see the band,” Baron Cohen explained at the time.

“He’s so deft and specific,” David Fincher, who was once courted to direct the film, said of Baron Cohen’s work. “He’s such an intellect about what he’s doing.”

He’s incredibly considerate.

He’s very quiet and thoughtful, and he chooses his words very carefully,” he explained.

