A ‘Questionable’ Nation Offered George Clooney a (dollar)35 Million Paycheck.

George Clooney Refused a (dollar)35 Million Paycheck From a ‘Doubtful’ Country

Is it possible to have too much money? George Clooney appears to believe so.

The Hollywood megastar confirmed in an interview that he turned down a (dollar)35 million salary for a one-day job.

The well-known actor and entrepreneur claims to have more than enough money (and freedom) to turn down jobs he considers “questionable.” So what did he reject?

According to Cincinnati.com, George and Amal Clooney are renowned humanitarians who will receive one of the highest social justice awards in October 2021.

This would explain George’s decision to turn down a large sum of money.

The one-day gig, a (dollar)35 million commercial for Turkish Airlines, is linked to a country that he describes as “questionable at times.”

The Erdogan regime in Turkey, which owns 49% of Turkish Airlines, has been linked to human trafficking and the transport of extremist mercenaries.

A court case involving George’s wife is also linked to the dangerous Erdogan organization.

Amal was part of the team that worked on the high-profile Armenian Genocide case heard by the European Court of Human Rights in 2016.

Following his conversation with Amal, George told the reporter that declining the job was a no-brainer.

“It’s not worth it if it costs me a minute’s sleep,” he believes.

George was named the highest-paid actor of the year by Forbes in 2018, earning a whopping (dollar)239 million in a single year.

Diageo, a British liquor conglomerate, paid $1 billion for his Tequila brand Casamigos.

The company paid (dollar)700 million up front for the popular booze, and George received a pretax salary of (dollar)233 million.

Other endorsements and royalties added another (dollar)6 million to his bank account that year — and that was just in 2018.

George’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)500 million in 2021.

Each film role that the 60-year-old accepts pays him at least (dollar)20 million.

Clooney can afford to turn down any job, for any amount of money, with that kind of earning potential.

