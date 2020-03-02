A Quiet Place: Part II, Mulan & More: Which March Blockbuster Are You Most Excited For?

Grab some popcorn because it’s a great time to see a movie!

After a whirlwind of an award season that honored some of our favorite films, like Parasite and Jojo Rabbit, we’re looking again to the future of what films will be defining 2020.

March has a great slate of films from heavyweight, emotional stories to popcorn flicks that let us kick back and relax.

Fans of horror will be rushing to the theater when A Quiet Place: Part II debuts, with the plot picking up from when we last saw Emily Blunt‘s character fighting off sound-hunting monsters.

Speaking of hunting, the much talked about film The Hunt (which was previously cancelled following mass shootings) is back on, and we’re interested to see the picture for ourselves following all the previous controversy.

There’s also Bloodshot, the highly anticipated adaptation of the popular comics, so really if you are a person looking for action and adventure, you’ve got plenty of options.

There’s also the action-adventure tales fit more a more family audience, like Disney’s live-action Mulan and Pixar’s magical tale Onward.

Plus, you’ve got the family-friendly comedy My Spy that casts Dave Bautisa as a spy turned reluctant babysitter.

And, Ben Affleckreturns to the theatrical silver screen with The Way Back, a movie whose plot hits close to home for the actor who recently spoke with The New York Times on his own battles with sobriety.

While promoting the film, the actor talked about his similarities to his character and said, “People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they’re trying to make go away.”

“You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever,” he continued. “But that ends up making your life worse.”

Take a look at all the blockbusters releasing this month and sound off on which you’re most excited to see!