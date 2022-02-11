A Relationship Timeline for Katharine McPhee and David Foster

A Timeline of Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s Relationship

Katharine McPhee has a song in her heart! The American Idol alum and David Foster had been friends for years before being photographed getting cozy in Malibu in May 2017.

“Kat’s face brightens when she speaks of David.

She appears to be overjoyed.

In November 2017, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “They’re actually so sweet together.”

“They’re not hiding it any longer.”

David is incredibly endearing.

Although the age gap may appear significant to some, they are extremely cute together and it makes sense.”

Us confirmed the couple’s engagement in July 2018, less than a year later.

The music producer was finalizing his divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid at the time of the duo’s whirlwind romance.

Meanwhile, McPhee’s two-year relationship with Scorpion co-star Elyes Gabel came to an end recently.

The Waitress star had Foster play the piano at her first wedding to Nick Cokas, whom she divorced in 2013 after six years of marriage, ahead of their own romance.

In June of the following year, the couple married in London.

“I married the love of my life one year ago today.”

“Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life,” McPhee wrote on Instagram on her first wedding anniversary in June 2020.

“You have my heart.”

(Oh, and happy anniversary to the other love of my life, this dreamy dress! thank you @ZacPosen!!)”

“She’s really magical and able to float in and out of all the family dynamics,” Foster told Us exclusively the following month.

It’s incredible to watch because navigating my life is a huge talent.”

In October 2020, Us reported that the Smash alum was expecting her first child with Foster, who has five daughters from previous marriages.

A day later, while talking about alcohol on her Instagram Story, McPhee appeared to confirm the pregnancy news.

“Thank you, Aperol Spritz,” the Country Comfort singer said in the video, displaying the gift of liquor.

“I’m not going to drink this any time soon, wink, wink.”

But I’m really looking forward to it! Who’s up for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

Four months later, they welcomed their son.

