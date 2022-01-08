A Relationship Timeline for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

A History of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Relationship

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been married for over a decade and are still as in love as they were when they first met.

During a joint trip to Nicaragua in January 2018, Brooksbank got down on one knee in front of the princess after a long-distance romance.

“The lake was breathtaking.

“The light was just a special light I’d never seen before,” Eugenie said in a video interview on the royal family’s YouTube page at the time.

“I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he proposed, which surprised me because we’d been together for seven years.”

“I was overjoyed.”

Eugenie remarked at the time that her love’s proposal was “completely unexpected” and came at the “perfect time.”

The couple’s romance had progressed over the years before they married, having started dating seven years prior to their romantic engagement.

“My first conversation is often with my mum [Sarah Ferguson], saying, ‘Good morning, what are you doing today?’ Or it’s with my boyfriend, Jack,” Eugenie told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2016.

“When I’m with Jack, we’re obsessed with The Walking Dead.

“Perhaps Game of Thrones will be the next big thing for us.”

Brooksbank proposed with a delicate pink bauble several months later, and the couple married in October 2018 at St. James Palace.

The Chapel of St. George in Windsor, England.

“Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special, and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together,” the Anti-Slavery Collective cofounder wrote alongside the couple’s official wedding portraits on Instagram at the time.

Following their announcement of their pregnancy in September 2020, the royal couple welcomed their first child three years later.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank..,” the Hauserwirth director captioned a photo of the family of three on Instagram in February 2021.

“Thank you so much for all of your wonderful messages.

Words fail us when it comes to expressing our feelings for this tiny human.

We’re thrilled to be able to show you these photos.

… I’d like to express my gratitude to.

