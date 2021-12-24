A resourceful mother devises a hilarious stocking stuffer for the kids that ensures they will do their laundry properly over the holidays.

CHRISTMAS DAY IS COMING UP SOON, and if you’re worried about what to get your kids, don’t be.

A creative mother has come up with a hilarious “game-changer” gift that is both a present and a way to get kids to wash properly.

Joanne Mccabe, 45, was looking for Christmas stocking stuffer ideas for her three children, Paige, 27, Nathan, 20, and Freddie, 10, when she came up with a clever way to kill two birds with one stone.

The mother of three from Swansea, Wales, came up with the idea of hiding £5 bills inside soap bars.

She purchased easy-pour soap and a mold to make the unique gifts, which took only two minutes to complete.

Joanne is seen holding a clear bar of soap with £5 notes rolled up inside it wrapped in cellophane.

Joanne shared her brilliant hack on social media, and it quickly became popular among parents who want to make sure their kids wash their hands and stay clean.

“Just an idea if you’re looking for something a little different for a stocking filler made from easy-poured soap and wrapped in cellophane,” the mother wrote on Facebook last week.

“At Christmas, I’m going to have the cleanest kids in the neighborhood.”

Over 2,300 people have liked the post, and hundreds of parents have commented on how impressed they are.

“My kids are trampy and moan because I’m always on them to wash their hands,” one user wrote.

“You’ve done it again.”

“I really like this,” said another.

It’s hilarious.

This would irritate my son.”

“My four-year-old daughter would wait until I wasn’t looking and grab something to cut it,” a third parent said.

“I’m doing this for my slacker child,” one mother explained.

It’s fantastic.”

“This is a game-changer to get those teens showering more often, mine are a nightmare,” another member of the group added.

Joanne later added a comment to the post explaining how she made the pricey soap bars.

For up-to-the-minute updates on Santa’s whereabouts, visit our live blog.

“I tried soap making for the first time six weeks ago to keep myself busy and I really enjoyed it so I made some to give as gifts to keep the cost of Christmas presents for the family to a minimum,” Joanne told Deadline News.

“I then remembered my children’s Christmas stockings.”

“This year, I wanted to give them something a little different, so I came up with the idea of giving them money that they won’t be able to use right away.”

“I figured, ‘Well, money is plastic,’ so I tried one and it worked perfectly, so I made them…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.