A Royal Expert Has Called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Recent Statement “Baffling.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are public figures who make statements from time to time to share their perspectives on various events.

However, a royal expert described the couple’s recent statement about the death of a human rights activist as “baffling.”

The date was December.

Desmond Tutu, a South African Archbishop who fought apartheid, died on December 26.

The Sussexes met Tutu during a visit to his homeland in 2019, and decided to issue a statement in his honor after his death.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, “Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, moral clarity, and joyful spirit.”

“He was a global icon for racial justice and a global favorite.”

“He held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa only two years ago – ‘Arch and The Arch,’ he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence,” the Sussexes added.

He remained a friend to all and will be greatly missed.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have issued a statement regarding Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death: pic.twitter.comLz20AjRsNE

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are’very reclusive’ in California and are not making friends with their neighbors.

Neil Sean, a royal commentator, weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s statement recently.

The couple’s public statements about Tutu, according to Sean, went against their alleged desire for a private life away from the royal family.

“As we know, the reason given when Harry and Meghan fled to Canada… and then, of course, they shot over to the United States was that they wanted to live a quieter, out-of-the-media’s-spotlight life,” Sean said in a YouTube video.

“What I find baffling about this is if you are someone of importance and you have something to say about it, fine, release a statement to the press—that’s exactly what you’d want to do,” the royal expert continued.

Who cares what Harry and Meghan think about meeting Desmond Tutu?

Sean also mentioned that the couple met Tutu while in South Africa, “on the sidelines of which they were making a documentary… all about how difficult it was with the media intrusion.”

‘Thrive’ by Meghan and Harry

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a statement on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu: pic.twitter.com/Lz20AjRsNE — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 26, 2021