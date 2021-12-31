A royal farewell to 2021… Queen Elizabeth enjoys playing the ‘lucky dip’ game with guests on New Year’s Eve.

A royal farewell to the year 2021… Queen Elizabeth enjoys playing the ‘lucky dip’ game with her guests on New Year’s Eve.

Having a good time with friends while ringing in the New Year by playing games is a surefire way to have a good time.

Even the Queen enjoys taking part in such celebrations, with her favorite New Year’s Eve activity being a game called Lucky Dip.

Her Majesty is given a tub of sawdust by a footman, according to author Brian Hoey, who wrote the book At Home with the Queen. Inside the tub are pieces of folded paper.

Each piece of paper contains a message or prediction for the coming year, and the Queen and her guests take turns picking one out of the tub and reading it aloud.

“Each member of the Royal Family takes a lucky dip,” Brian writes in his book, “and if their particular forecast is not very favorable, the poor footman gets the blame.”

While it’s unclear who the Queen will be seeing in 2022, she did welcome son Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall on Christmas Day.

The Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, approved the messages on the pieces of paper – traditionally written by a member of the royal household – before the game was played, according to a source previously told the Daily Star.

“Each family member selects an envelope and reads their prediction aloud to the rest of the room,” the insider explained.

“They’re supposed to be funny, but like all of the family’s humour, there’s an element of settling old scores and getting even.”

With Prince Philip’s death in April and the Covid-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth has had a difficult year, but 2022 promises to be a watershed moment for her.

She will be celebrating her 70th year as Queen of England, with a four-day bank holiday being one of the ways the British public will mark the occasion.

