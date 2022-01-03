A savvy mother reveals a brilliant way to ensure her children wash their hands… and all it takes is a couple of Lego blocks.

A clever mother reveals how she ensures her children wash their hands… and all it takes is a couple of Lego blocks.

GETTING YOUR KIDS TO WASH THEIR HANDS HAS ALWAYS BEEN IMPORTANT, but during the Covid pandemic, it has never been more so.

So, in order to encourage her children to wash their hands on a regular basis, one mother devised a brilliant scheme involving Lego blocks.

She uploaded a video to TikTok showing three lego blocks in a bottle of handwash.

“Let us encourage your children to wash their hands.”

She explained, “I’ve combined two hand washes and added lego.”

“They can collect all the Lego cubes once they finish the soap.”

The video showed a bright blue soap mixed with white, as well as a variety of lego blocks of various sizes and colors.

“That’s an amazing idea babe,” one person commented on the video, while another added, “This is a very very good idea!!”

Another person wrote, “So cute! I don’t even have kids.”

Others speculated that their children would consume all of the soap in one sitting if they used the hack.

Someone else commented, “My kids would just use all the soap at once for a single wash,” to which the original poster replied, “Mine are enjoying it.”

Another person wrote, “How to encourage kids to use 20 pumps per hand wash or simply dump it out.”

