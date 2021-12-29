A ‘Bachelor’ contestant from Season 26 is attempting to sell Sunset’s Oppenheim Group.

Sunset’s Oppenheim Group is being sold by a Season 26 ‘Bachelor’ contestant.

While The Bachelor is known for bringing contestants from all walks of life and professions to compete for the heart of the season’s seasonal suitor, one particular contender’s profession has fans perplexed.

According to social media users, one of the women on Bachelor Nation’s lead Clayton Echard’s list of potential love interests has a reality TV connection.

“Kate from Clayton’s upcoming Bachelor season works for the Oppenheim Group?!?” Chicks in the Office tweeted on Tuesday, December 28.

“Are you trying to sell Sunset or are you there for the right reasons?”

While Kate Gallivan’s official ABC bio does not mention the Selling Sunset brokerage, her professional background is listed as a real estate agent “with one of Los Angeles’ top real estate firms.”

The 32-year-old Bachelor star’s occupation is confirmed by a description on her Instagram account and a bio page on the Oppenheim website.

“A Nashville native, Kate Gallivan moved to Los Angeles seven years ago and began her career in entertainment at CAA. The fast-paced, high-pressure environment at the agency, combined with juggling multiple clients, translated seamlessly to Real Estate in 2016, where she has been thriving ever since,” the realtor associate’s bio on the agency’s website says.

“Her success is built on meticulous attention to detail, clear communication, and a positive attitude.”

When she’s not out in the field, you’ll find her baking cinnamon rolls from scratch.

Kate is a culinary queen, but she’s also well-versed in LA’s shopping, dining, hiking, and entertainment options.”

Gallivan, for one, has been gushing about her successful real estate career on Instagram, posting photos of properties she’s listed.

“This one is S-O-L-D! I’m really happy with it.

I was able to secure this absolutely stunning Spanish for my buyers for less than the asking price due to a multiple offer situation.

“Huge congrats to everyone involved,” she wrote on Instagram in August, “and I’m looking forward to my invitation to the housewarming.”

Gallivan has not appeared on the Netflix series with her co-stars Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, or Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young).

